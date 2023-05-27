Ocala residents to receive water quality report notice with utility bill

Ocala residents will receive a water quality report notice alongside their June utility bill.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city officials announced Friday that residents will receive a water quality report notice alongside their June utility bill.

Officials say the notice will let consumers know they have multiple ways to view a water quality report.

Residents will be able to view it online, or request a paper copy.

The EPA requires every community water system supply its customers with an annual report.

