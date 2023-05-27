Putnam County sheriff’s officials visit veteran gravestones

Sheriff’s officials from Putnam County honored memorial day weekend by visiting the graves of fallen military members this week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Deputies and members from various Putnam County organizations placed flags on gravestones of fallen military members. They visited cemeteries in Interlachen, Palatka, and other Putnam County cities.

