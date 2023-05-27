Putnam County sheriff’s officials visit veteran gravestones

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials from Putnam County honored memorial day weekend by visiting the graves of fallen military members this week.

Deputies and members from various Putnam County organizations placed flags on gravestones of fallen military members. They visited cemeteries in Interlachen, Palatka, and other Putnam County cities.

