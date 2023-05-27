Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the incident happened around 6:30 P.M. Friday.

FHP officials say the 45-year-old woman from Pasco County was standing in the bed of a moving jeep when she lost balance and fell off. A 53-year-old man from Pinellas County was behind the wheel.

The woman was run over by the trailer hitched to the back of the vehicle.

She was taken to UF Health Shands where she died.

TRENDING: Man arrested after attempting to kidnap 17-year-old girl

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.