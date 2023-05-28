ATV crash kills man, injures woman in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An ATV crash in Marion County killed a man and put a woman into critical condition.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were illegally driving their ATV down Southwest 56th Avenue in Marion Oaks.

Troopers say the driver failed to see a trailer parked in the road and hit it. Both the man and the woman were thrown off of the ATV.

The man was killed in the crash, and the woman was taken to HCA Ocala in critical condition.

