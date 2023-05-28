First sales tax holiday of the year begins in Florida

Things like candles, flashlights, fire extinguishers, and certain types of batteries will be tax-free.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s first sales tax holiday of the year began Saturday.

This tax holiday is for disaster preparedness related items just in time for hurricane season.

Things like candles, flashlights, fire extinguishers, and certain types of batteries will be tax-free.

The sales tax holiday ends on June 9, and a second holiday will begin around late August in time for the new school year.

