Longtime local pastor Tommy Lee Brantley dead at 74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville churchgoers are mourning the loss of a popular pastor.

Pastor Tommy Lee Brantley died Tuesday surrounded by family in his Newberry home.

He was the pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for more than 20 years.

Friends and family will be gathering for his service at that same church. Flowers can be sent to Vidalia Funeral Home.

