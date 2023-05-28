Ocala car show raises money for veteran programs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Car show organizers in Marion County raised money for veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

Any and all types of automotives came out to the Street Trucks Show Off Series Car and Truck show this weekend. Participants parked their vehicles outside the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala.

Organizers said it takes four to six months to plan an event this big.

“These events offer the local community to come out and see all these automotive enthusiasts and to interactive with them and show that we all are just the same, we just have different interests and likes,” said Chris Hamilton.

Hamilton is the brand leader for the auto publication Motortopia. He said the team is customizing a car to raise money for Mission 22. The charity creates programs to help veterans with their mental health.

“We brought an amazing vehicle out that we’re building and we’re going to sell and auction and donate all of the money to the charity,” said Hamilton.

Organizers passed out awards, including Top 20 and Best in Show.

Randy Frederick won Best in Show for his pink 1991 Toyota.

“It’s a tribute built to an old truck that was built in the early 90′s,” said Frederick. “I copied it, but updated it, and it’s just fun.”

Frederick said the win came as a surprise. He was awarded a thousand dollars and will be on the cover of a Street Trucks magazine.

Organizers said around 150 vehicles signed up for this year’s event. The next show is in November.

