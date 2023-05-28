Ocala car show raises money for veteran programs

Money will be donated to a charity that creates programs to help veterans with their mental health.
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Car show organizers in Marion County raised money for veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

Any and all types of automotives came out to the Street Trucks Show Off Series Car and Truck show this weekend. Participants parked their vehicles outside the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala.

Organizers said it takes four to six months to plan an event this big.

“These events offer the local community to come out and see all these automotive enthusiasts and to interactive with them and show that we all are just the same, we just have different interests and likes,” said Chris Hamilton.

Hamilton is the brand leader for the auto publication Motortopia. He said the team is customizing a car to raise money for Mission 22. The charity creates programs to help veterans with their mental health.

“We brought an amazing vehicle out that we’re building and we’re going to sell and auction and donate all of the money to the charity,” said Hamilton.

Organizers passed out awards, including Top 20 and Best in Show.

Randy Frederick won Best in Show for his pink 1991 Toyota.

“It’s a tribute built to an old truck that was built in the early 90′s,” said Frederick. “I copied it, but updated it, and it’s just fun.”

Frederick said the win came as a surprise. He was awarded a thousand dollars and will be on the cover of a Street Trucks magazine.

Organizers said around 150 vehicles signed up for this year’s event. The next show is in November.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

He was the pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for more than 20 years.
Longtime local pastor Tommy Lee Brantley dead at 74
Ocala car show raises money for veteran programs
Dogs in Marion County enjoyed fresh air this Memorial Day weekend.
Volunteers walk shelter dogs in Silver Springs
WCJB Weather