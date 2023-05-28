Volunteers walk shelter dogs in Silver Springs

By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Dogs in Marion County enjoyed fresh air this Memorial Day weekend.

Volunteers with the Marion County Animal Services hosted their Pack Walk at Silver Springs State Park. The event is held the fourth Sunday of each month.

Volunteers said anyone can sign up the morning of the event and walk the dogs around the park. The goal is for the dogs to socialize and decompress before they head back to the shelter.

“We always want to adopt them and they’re all nice, I mean you don’t know which one you want, that’s the bad part,” said volunteer dog walker Jack Slifer.

Slifer started walking the dogs after his wife began volunteering years ago.

“We enjoy it,” said Slifer. “The dogs need it and they like it.”

Volunteers take turns walking the pups around the park.

“I really like this Kesha dog,” said participant Arthur Clothier. “She really wants to be out and go some more.”

The Neuter Commuter was parked nearby. The program offers low-cost neutering services any pets of Marion County residents.

Volunteers with the Marion County Animal Services told TV20 pre-registration is not required for the Pack Walk, but it is required for their other events. You can learn more about the shelter’s volunteer and fostering programs by clicking here.

