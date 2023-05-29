Commemorations of Memorial Day begin in Cross City

More than 15 people spent their Sunday placing flags at the graves of veterans at Cross City Cemetery
More than 15 people spent their Sunday placing flags at the graves of veterans at Cross City Cemetery(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gerry Kauffman lost his oldest brother to the Vietnam War.

“I wish I could be there at his grave,” said Kauffman.

After that, he followed in his brother’s footsteps and served in the united states navy.

Now, he says he is making sure those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten.

“It’s a very important thing that we remember what our veterans—what our military members—went through,” said Kauffman.

Kauffman joined more than 15 people who took the time to place flags at the graves of veterans at Cross City Cemetery.

“I’m excited—I didn’t expect this many people,” said the Mayor of Cross City, Kenneth “Tank” Lee. “We first started out, it was just me and my wife and my daughter. Put a call out to the American Legion and here they are. It makes my heart feel real good they answered the call for me and these veterans that are buried here.”

Lee told me expects to place more than 250 flags at the graves of soldiers who fought in wars dating all the way back to the Civil War.

“I’m the son of a veteran so I feel like it’s my obligation to do this,” said Lee, “so we don’t forget these people. Veterans just hold a special place in my heart. My dad was a vietnam veteran so I make sure we don’t forget those that are no longer with us.”

There will be a ceremony for veterans at Cross City Cemetery beginning at 10 AM on Memorial Day.

