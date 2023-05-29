Gainesville Health and Fitness: Calisthenics body weight workout

On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, hear how you can use pull and push ups to your advantage.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are continuing the second part of the calisthenics body weight workout.

On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, hear how you can use pull and push ups to your advantage.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness highlights Older Americans month workouts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

Motorcycle crash in Marion County kills one man and leaves one woman in the hospital
Fatal crash (gfx)
Motorcycle crash in Marion County kills one man and leaves one woman in the hospital
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Calisthenics body weight workout
A list of ceremonies in NCFL
Memorial Day ceremonies happening around NCFL