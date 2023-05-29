Gilchrist County Memorial Day Remembrance

The County of Gilchrist honored Memorial Day by remembering those closest to them who serviced our nation.
By Taylor Burr
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the County of Gilchrist, Memorial Day weekend hits close to home for many veterans and family that lost their loved ones that served our country.

Dozens gathered at the Gilchrist County Memorial Courtyard in Trenton to pay their respects.

Members of the American Legion Post 91 and Bell High School JROTC members honored those who lost their lives in battle.

Veterans, residents, and military families attended the service.

Marine Corps, Ted Henley, remembers those he once served with.

“Memorial Day means gathering with veterans and also recognized those who have passed on, that is what it means to me. They sacrificed their lives so we could be here today,” said Henley.

Henley travelled the world for our country and served as a 30-caliber machine gunner.

Meanwhile, Sergeant First Class Carl Carvel Cornwell attended the ceremony as well.

Cornwell served in the Vietnam War and explained how not everyone who left Trenton as a teenager, returned home.

“The death toll was terrible, but it was more because we were brothers and sisters, the same street, you can drive down a street and see five, ten, fifteen stars and it was really bad. psychologically it was bad.”

Cornwell honors his brothers and sisters who have fallen and uses Memorial Day to remember them.

“It’s a time in history. A time we remember,” said Cornwell.

For Steven Hutson, Veterans Service Officer in Gilchrist County, Memorial Day is about honoring his friends that died in battle.

“There is specific meaning for me, with knowing several soldiers, I served with over in Iraq, it is their day. It is the day I celebrate everything I ever knew about them. It is just a day of reflection, remembrance, and pride.”

Gilchrist County Memorial Courtyard is comprised of bricks, plaques and monuments of native Gilchrist veterans who died in battle.

