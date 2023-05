Memorial Day ceremonies happening around NCFL

YOUR LOCAL STATION, Fla. (WCJB) -Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies are happening across North Central Florida.

ALACHUA COUNTY: ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY @10:30AM AT THE HISTORIC EVERGREEN CEMETERY (401 SE 21ST AVENUE). https://alachuacounty.us/news/Article/Pages/Annual-Memorial-Day-Ceremony-2023.aspx

THREE VETERANS WILL BE HONORED AT HAVEN HOSPICE RETIREMENT HOME @10AM AT 1001 SW 62ND BLVD. MORE INFO IN MM FLODER.

MARION COUNTY: MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE PROGRAM @10AM AT OCALA-MARION COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, 2601 SE FORT KING ST. https://allevents.in/ocala/marion-county-memorial-day-remembrance-program/200024626372734

GILCHRIST COUNTY: MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE EVENT @10AM AT GILCHRIST COUNTY MEMORIAL COURTYARD. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222054187244135&set=a.163577636425124

STARKE: MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE @10AM AT CHARLIE SCHAEFER VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK

CEDAR KEY: MEMORIAL DAY EVENT @11AM AT CEDAR KEY CEMETERY, 1051 GULF BLVD. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=934675427955774&set=a.752267692863216

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.