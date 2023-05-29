Motorcycle crash in Marion County kills one man and leaves one woman in the hospital
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Marion County.
According to FHP, they were driving eastbound on County Road 484 just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
For an unknown reason, the 61-year-old man braked hard causing the motorcycle to skid on the road.
The man and the 54-year-old woman lost control and were thrown off the bike.
The man was pronounced dead on scene by a Marion County Fire Rescue official.
The woman was transported to HCA Ocala with life-threatening injuries.
