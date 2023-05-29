Motorcycle crash in Marion County kills one man and leaves one woman in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Marion County.

According to FHP, they were driving eastbound on County Road 484 just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

For an unknown reason, the 61-year-old man braked hard causing the motorcycle to skid on the road.

The man and the 54-year-old woman lost control and were thrown off the bike.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by a Marion County Fire Rescue official.

The woman was transported to HCA Ocala with life-threatening injuries.

