Russell Report: Is the Florida Baseball team winning the SEC a sign of things to come?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some would say the real season is about to begin for the Florida Baseball team as regional pairings were announced earlier today and the Gators are a top eight national seed which means they will host a regional and a super-regional if they win the regional. The goal for this team has always been Omaha and the College World Series and that journey now begins in earnest. It’s been a good season so far because Florida gets a ring for winning the SEC but it could be a great season if things break right.

The annual SEC meetings start this week in Destin and it should be a busy time because there will be lots of discussion on lots of topics like whether or not to play eight or nine conference football games. It looked like nine was going to be the number but people like Nick Saban have weighed in for eight and that number seems to be getting some traction. It must also be decided as to what schools will be paired together in a new alignment system once Texas and Oklahoma join the league and that could mean some long-standing rivalries will no longer be played on a year-to-year basis. Another topic that might come up is what to do about fans storming the field, something the league definitely wants to find a way to stop. One thing mentioned has been to have the offending team lose a home game if it happens in football and that seems severe and drastic but the fact it has even been mentioned sort of tells you the league wants this practice stopped.

There’s going to be a new rule in effect this year in the NFL; players will now be able to fair catch kickoffs. Clearly the kickoff return is an endangered species. Remember they’ve already outlawed a running start to cover kickoffs and this new rule means if a ball gets kicked short of the end zone, a returner can now signal a fair catch and the team receives a touchback and the ball would be placed at the 25-yard line. The NFL has done research that shows a lot of concussions occur during kick returns and they say they are adopting this rule for safety. I get it, but the kickoff return, and a punt return can be one of the most exciting plays in football. And if safety is the big concern here, why did the league adopt a flex policy for Thursday night games that would make players play two games in a four-day period? Just asking.

Finally, we all know about the arms race going on in college athletics when it comes to facilities, among other things. Many believe Georgia’s football success is because they stay ahead of the curve when it comes to facilities. Well, fresh off back-to-back national championships, Georgia has found money to build a new track and field facility across from where softball plays; that’s important because it will move the current track facility, located next to the practice fields and training facilities for football. This will allow Georgia to build two brand new outdoor football practice facilities, space they lost when a new indoor facility was built. And the new track will have an indoor facility, the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. What’s next? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

