Sales tax holiday goes from May 29th till September 4th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - May 29th marks the start of the sales tax holiday called, ‘Freedom Summer’.

Up until Labor Day on Sept 4th, Floridians don’t have to pay sales taxes on things such as movie tickets, live concerts and sporting events.

Pool supplies, children’s toys, and general outdoor supplies are also covered.

To view a complete list of items click this LINK.

