UF baseball team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament; Gators play Florida A&M on Friday

The Gators, Florida A&M, Texas Tech, and UConn will participate in the Gainesville Regional
Florida during the national anthem before an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Florida during the national anthem before an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Road to Omaha starts in Gainesville for the Gator baseball team. For the 13th time in the Kevin O’Sullivan era, the Gators (44-14) will host a regional and earned the No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Florida starts their postseason journey against Florida A&M. The last time the Rattlers (29-28) played the Gators was at Condron Ballpark on April 18th. Florida won, 17-7.

The other teams include Texas Tech as the Raiders (39-21) returns to the postseason for the 7th straight year and UConn in their fifth straight appearance. The Huskies (43-15) fell in the Big East championship to Xavier, 7-3.

The Gators loved playing at home with a record of 30-6. Florida was crowned co-SEC regular season champions and made it to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The winner of the Gainesville regional plays the winner of the Columbia regional in a best of three series for super regionals

Game time is Friday night at 6:30pm, but subject to change based on TV selection.

