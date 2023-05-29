UF baseball team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament; Gators play Florida A&M on Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Road to Omaha starts in Gainesville for the Gator baseball team. For the 13th time in the Kevin O’Sullivan era, the Gators (44-14) will host a regional and earned the No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Florida starts their postseason journey against Florida A&M. The last time the Rattlers (29-28) played the Gators was at Condron Ballpark on April 18th. Florida won, 17-7.

The other teams include Texas Tech as the Raiders (39-21) returns to the postseason for the 7th straight year and UConn in their fifth straight appearance. The Huskies (43-15) fell in the Big East championship to Xavier, 7-3.

The Gators loved playing at home with a record of 30-6. Florida was crowned co-SEC regular season champions and made it to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The winner of the Gainesville regional plays the winner of the Columbia regional in a best of three series for super regionals

Game time is Friday night at 6:30pm, but subject to change based on TV selection.

