UF partners in Seahorse Key Artist Experience

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re an artist looking to get away, you may be in luck.

The University of Florida is partnering with local nature organizations to offer the “Seahorse Key Artist Experience.”

Participants will take a two-day trip to Seahorse Key and use that trip as inspiration for a special art piece that will be showcased at the Cedar Key Arts Center.

The art center’s gallery opens in March of next year and will feature the works of art made during the contest.

If you are interested, you can fill out an application and email it to cedarkeyartscenter@gmail.com.

