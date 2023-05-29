Vietnam veterans honor fallen comrades at service in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - William Boe knows the sound of taps all too well.

He lost 22 members of his platoon during the Vietnam War.

“The name of everybody that’s on the Vietnam Memorial,” said Boe, “about 30 of them I personally knew.”

Now he wants to make sure none of them will be forgotten.

“I think too frequently people don’t reflect on who they are and what they did,” said Boe.

Boe spoke about those he lost during a Memorial Day service at Cedar Key Cemetery.

He says honoring them is what allows him to feel close to those he lost.

“I went to the dedication [for the Vietnam Memorial] up there and I saw the names of the people I knew and it was almost like a homecoming,” said Boe. “We were together again and some day we will be together again.”

Another Vietnam Veteran at the service said he carries the memory of those he lost in the service with them everyday and makes sure he is always paying tribute to them.

“Because they paid the ultimate sacrifice and did not have the opportunity to have the wonderful life that I’ve had since my tour there,” said Bob Hudson. “They’re always there. Those memories are always there and I get up and I think about them.”

Boe says there are things he did in his life because he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity others didn’t have.

“I used to run a lot of 5Ks,” said Boe. “I run those races for those guys. I once ran for the school board in alachua county and was defeated, but I ran the race for those boys because they never would have had an opportunity to be in a political race. I do a lot of things for them that I think they would have done for me.”

The service concluded with a reading of names of each veteran that is buried at the cemetery.

Some dated back as far as the Spanish-American war.

