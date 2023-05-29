The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community call to protect and preserve historic black neighborhoods is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Gainesville. The event features district one commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker. It starts at 3 p.m. at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

The University of Florida hosts the FBI on Thursday morning for a symposium on cyber threats. The free event is meant to teach how to steer clear of cyber criminals. The symposium starts at 9 a.m. at Emerson Alumni Hall.

Thursday also marks the official start of hurricane season. NOAA is expecting around 12 to 17 named storms, with anywhere between one to four of those predicted to be major hurricanes.

Alachua County hosts a climate fair on Friday afternoon from 3 to 8 p.m. The two-part event starts with results from a climate vulnerability analysis and ends with family-friendly climate-based fun. It will be at Camp Cuscowilla in Micanopy.

