Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Davenport officials provide briefing on downtown Davenport building collapse
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach