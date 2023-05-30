86-year-old Hawthorne woman hospitalized after being mauled by 2 dogs

Terri lost a leg and an ear following the attack.
Terri lost a leg and an ear following the attack.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly military veteran from Hawthorne is fighting for her life after being attacked by two dogs.

Gertrude Bishop of 86, also known as Terri, lives near Sally Street in Hawthorne. On Friday morning, she witnessed the unexpected when she was grabbing groceries from the car.

Family members were notified by witnesses who live nearby, Kathlee and Larry Edwards. They told TV20 the dogs live across the street and managed to escape through the fence. The two dogs attacked Terri right outside of her home.

“It didn’t have to happen like this,” shared Terri’s son Wayne Thomas. “An 86 year old woman who’s getting ready for her 87th birthday, should be able to go to her yard, get some groceries from her car, and not worry about dogs roaming in the neighborhood and assaulting her and almost killing her.” Terri is an army veteran and family members said she will fight through recovery.

Larry Edwards, was able to get the dogs off by using a metal chair. EMS crews treated Terri and took her to UF Health Shands. Residents who live nearby said it’s not the first time the two dogs roam in the neighborhood.

Edwards said one of the dogs is a pit-mix. “I grabbed that chair and I hit one,” shared Edwards. “And he fell over and hollered and when I did that the other one, it took off.”

Thomas said his mother Terri suffered many injuries like a damaged trachea, loss of an ear, and several lacerations. Terri’s right leg was so severely damaged, it had to be amputated. Thomas also said his mother has undergone several surgeries and has more to come.

Putnam County Sheriffs’ deputies are handling the case. Thomas said the owner of the dogs is under investigation. The two dogs were placed in quarantine for 7 days. Family members were told it’s likely the dogs will be euthanized.

“We’re not happy because it was preventable,” shared Terri’s daughter, Angeline Bishop Thomas. “It’s going to take the family time to get to a certain place. We can be forgiving but we can still seek justice.”

Family members have started a GoFundMe to help ease medical expenses.

TRENDING STORY: Fire crews are restoring areas affected by the wildfire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

World War II veteran who turned 100 is spending his birthday honoring fallen soldiers - clipped version
Fire crews are restoring areas affected by the wildfire that has been burning since April.
Fire crews are restoring areas affected by the wildfire
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a Sedan on I-75 south of Micanopy.
Crash on I-75 leaves a motorcyclist dead
Fire crews are restoring areas affected by the wildfire - clipped version