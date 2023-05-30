Alachua County commissioners ending inmate fees as part of larger plan to reduce incarceration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The people that are left behind in jail after first appearance are the poorest--the people that can’t afford bond. So why are you charging even more?” asked Kimber Tough.

Alachua County commissioners have answered that question by voting to no longer charge inmates any fees.

They are completely cutting off the revenue stream which brought in $195 thousand a year.

County officials say the change will not cost taxpayers any money, and simply remove the revenue they made off inmates.

“Charging them fines to be held while they wait trial did not feel fair or reasonable,” said commission chair, Anna Prizzia. “To me, making money on the backs of people who are awaiting one of the most difficult times of their lives didn’t make sense.”

Commissioners also recently voted to eliminate costs of phone calls to prisoners.

“I think that would be lovely,” said Arlene Schmidt, whose son is in the Alachua County Jail. “It would save us $50 every two or three weeks.”

Tough spoke at the commission meeting where the vote was made and says while these steps are positive, there is still a long way to go.

“A thing that would be awesome is to stop incarcerating people on minor offenses,” said Tough, “especially misdemeanor offenses, things that could just be an appearance in court.”

Prizzia says these changes are part of a larger effort to reduce incarceration rates all together.

She proposed other solutions to keep people from entering the jail system.

“A lot of times people are in jail simply because they can’t afford bail,” said Prizza. “I would love to see us working on non-monetary options so that people don’t have to sit in jail just because they don’t have the funds in their bank account.”

Free phone calls to the jail will begin October 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.