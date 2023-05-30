Crash on I-75 leaves a motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a Sedan on I-75 south of Micanopy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP officials say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Sedan on I-75.

According to state troopers, the crash happened near mile marker 372 south of Micanopy a little before five o’clock on May 29th.

Witnesses told troopers the motorcyclist was speeding before rear-ending a sedan and losing control.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

