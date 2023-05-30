Fire crews are restoring areas affected by the wildfire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We also have an update on the wildfire in the Ocala National Forest.

Fire crews are busy restoring the areas affected by the fire.

The Juniper Prairie Wilderness wildfire has been burning since last April.

Crews are repairing damages and trying to minimize potential soil erosion.

Areas being repaired include roads, trails, and safety zones that were used while battling the fire.

A fire crew from North Carolina is covering the north end of the forest.

