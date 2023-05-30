Gainesville man sets fire to children’s clothes, nearly sets home ablaze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An arson charge is moving forward against a man Gainesville Police say set fire to his children’s clothes and almost lost control of the flames.

Officers arrested Terry Kimmons, 31, after they say he burned his children’s clothes on his porch on Monday night. The flames got higher than three feet.

He tried to put it out with water, however, the fire department had to respond to extinguish the flames.

He told officers he “took it too far” according to the arrest report. He has a history of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Kimmons was booked into the Alachua County Jail on the charge of first-degree arson of a dwelling.

