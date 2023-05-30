Man from Gainesville arrested on child neglect charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident was arrested after officers say he shared a bottle of vodka with two teens and one of them hurt himself.

Police arrested Stephen Torres, 37, Sunday night on charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers say they found the 17-year-old naked on the floor with blood on his arms and a gash on his forehead.

Officers say the teen was so drunk he fell to the ground several times, and Torres did not get him medical attention.

