National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts “near normal” 2023 hurricane season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - As the 2023 hurricane season starts, memories are still fresh of Hurricane Ian causing billions of dollars in damage and pushing water across Southwest Florida barrier islands.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a “near-normal” 2023 hurricane season, which will begin Thursday.

The NOAA forecast is for 12 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

Pointing to lessons learned from last year’s Hurricane Ian and the devastating Hurricane Michael in 2018 in Northwest Florida, emergency-management officials believe they must do more to communicate the risks of approaching storms.

Part of that involves warning about the risks of storm surge and flooding, says National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Wool.

“You try to drive through three or four feet of moving water, you are not going to make it very far. It is going to cut off your evacuation options, and it really does pose a threat to life. So, when we put those storm surge watches and warnings up, that means we feel there is going to be enough inundation to pose a threat to life.”

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie says one change will involve informing people about potential differences between storms coming straight off the ocean or Gulf of Mexico and storms that encounter natural barriers.

“What is the land-based nature going to do to that storm in advance of it hitting their area. That way people can make better decisions, more informed decisions, and we can help obviously save more lives in the future.”

The 2022 season featured 14 named storms, with eight reaching hurricane strength.

Two systems were major hurricanes.

As of early this month, the National Flood Insurance Program had paid nearly four billion dollars to policyholders because of damage from Hurricane Ian.

TRENDING STORY: North Florida redistricting lawsuit sparks constitutional standoff

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.