Ocala man arrested for possession of child pornography

Deputies say when confronted with the files, Huffman stated he was guilty and that he has viewed child pornography multiple times a week for years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography last Thursday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Huffman, 62, was located by his IP address, which indicated that he was sharing a large number of files over the internet.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective, Nicholas Sutliff, was conducting an online investigation of individuals who were sharing files depicting child sexual abuse material when he located Huffman’s IP address.

Sutliff downloaded and reviewed 264 files and determined that some of the files contained child sexual abuse material. He then obtained a search warrant for Huffman’s home.

On May 25, deputies executed the search warrant. When speaking with detectives, Huffman initially denied viewing child pornography.

Digital Forensic Technicians examined a hard drive that belonged to Huffman and found multiple illegal files. Deputies say when confronted with the files, Huffman stated he was guilty and that he has viewed child pornography multiple times a week for years.

Deputies arrested Huffman and transported him to Marion County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Ocala man arrested for possession of child pornography
Lake City Police search for shoplifters accused of aggravated assault at Bath & Body Works
Tech Tuesday: Monarch Design Group
Tech Tuesday: Monarch Design Group
Tech Tuesday: Monarch Design Group