Ocala Police Department schedules town hall meeting to improve communication with deaf community

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department invites the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to a town hall on Tuesday.

The town hall, scheduled for 5:30 pm at the Police Headquarters on South Pine Avenue, intends to improve communication between local law enforcement and the deaf community.

Ocala police officials are working with interpreters from the group Hands Up Communications.

