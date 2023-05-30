Sales Tax Holiday for Hurricane Supplies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With the new hurricane season beginning Thursday, expert recommend buying those storm supplies now. Now through next Friday (June 9th) you’ll be able to buy most supplies free of any sales tax in Florida.

Another hurricane season is upon us and with a 2 week sales tax holiday underway, some folks are taking advantage.

“Every year, you know, when summer begins you start hearing about hurricane season on the news and the internet and what not its definitely time to do it, better safe than sorry” , said Mr Swaggerty, a shopper.

Others see the opportunity to save money.

“People don’t have money anymore so I mean, save on tax, its good because, if its coming our way, people are always buying boards, they’re buying supplies, you know, they’re buying all kinds of stuff to secure their homes , you know its an expense no one has anymore nowadays”, said Chris Hutchko, a shopper.

Items included in the sales holiday are: flashlights, batteries, gas cans, radios, weather radios, portable generators, tarps, anchor tie downs, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, food storage coolers, portable power bank, gas/diesel tanks, pet food, any battery, laundry detergents, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, stain removers, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, tissues, soap, sunscreen, dish soap, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, trash bags, reusable ice packs. Pet supplies and baby items like diapers and formulas are included.

Household items like detergent, bleach, napkins, paper towels and one very important item.

One of the pricier items on this years sales tax holiday list is the electric generator , gas powered, up to $3000 can be bought tax free through Friday June 9th.

But another item is included for the first time ever. Something else being added this year for hurricane season sales tax exemption includes baby supplies, including things like diapers and baby food will also be tax exempt.

The sales tax holiday runs through next Friday June 9th.

If you miss out this time, another 2 week sales tax holiday will begin on August 26th and lasts through September 8th.

