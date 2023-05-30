Sales Tax Holiday for Hurricane Supplies

Hurricane supplies Sales Tax Holiday
By Bert Charan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With the new hurricane season beginning Thursday, expert recommend buying those storm supplies now. Now through next Friday (June 9th) you’ll be able to buy most supplies free of any sales tax in Florida.

Another hurricane season is upon us and with a 2 week sales tax holiday underway, some folks are taking advantage.

“Every year, you know, when summer begins you start hearing about hurricane season on the news and the internet and what not its definitely time to do it, better safe than sorry” , said Mr Swaggerty, a shopper.

Others see the opportunity to save money.

“People don’t have money anymore so I mean, save on tax, its good because, if its coming our way, people are always buying boards, they’re buying supplies, you know, they’re buying all kinds of stuff to secure their homes , you know its an expense no one has anymore nowadays”, said Chris Hutchko, a shopper.

Items included in the sales holiday are: flashlights, batteries, gas cans, radios, weather radios, portable generators, tarps, anchor tie downs, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, food storage coolers, portable power bank, gas/diesel tanks, pet food, any battery, laundry detergents, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, stain removers, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, tissues, soap, sunscreen, dish soap, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, trash bags, reusable ice packs. Pet supplies and baby items like diapers and formulas are included.

Household items like detergent, bleach, napkins, paper towels and one very important item.

One of the pricier items on this years sales tax holiday list is the electric generator , gas powered, up to $3000 can be bought tax free through Friday June 9th.

But another item is included for the first time ever. Something else being added this year for hurricane season sales tax exemption includes baby supplies, including things like diapers and baby food will also be tax exempt.

The sales tax holiday runs through next Friday June 9th.

If you miss out this time, another 2 week sales tax holiday will begin on August 26th and lasts through September 8th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Alachua County commissioners ending inmate fees as part of larger plan to reduce incarceration
Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday
The county will be cutting off a revenue stream that brought in $195 thousand annually in hopes...
Alachua County commissioners ending inmate fees as part of larger plan to reduce incarceration
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts “near normal” 2023 hurricane season