Two Gainesville residents arrested after stealing power tools and pawning them

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies arrested a pair of Gainesville residents for stealing from Alachua County Public School property.

A week ago, Alachua County school officials reported a burglary at a center off of Northeast 53rd Avenue.

TRENDING: World War II veteran who turned 100 is spending his birthday honoring fallen soldiers

Surveillance video showed Mitchell Nixon, 39, stealing power tools from multiple vehicles.

Deputies say those tools were then pawned by Corinna Nixon, 36, with the property numbers filed off.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.