Two Gainesville residents arrested after stealing power tools and pawning them

A week ago, Alachua County school officials reported a burglary at a center off of Northeast 53rd Avenue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies arrested a pair of Gainesville residents for stealing from Alachua County Public School property.

A week ago, Alachua County school officials reported a burglary at a center off of Northeast 53rd Avenue.

TRENDING: World War II veteran who turned 100 is spending his birthday honoring fallen soldiers

Surveillance video showed Mitchell Nixon, 39, stealing power tools from multiple vehicles.

Deputies say those tools were then pawned by Corinna Nixon, 36, with the property numbers filed off.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Dewberry spit on an officer’s face, claiming she...
Woman in Gainesville arrested after hit-and-run incident and spitting on an officer’s face
Police arrested Stephen Torres, 37, Sunday night on charges of child neglect and contributing...
Man from Gainesville arrested on child neglect charges
86-year-old Hawthorne woman hospitalized after being mauled by 2 dogs
Woman in Gainesville arrested after hit-and-run incident and spitting in an officer’s face