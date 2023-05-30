UF’s Fred Biondi wins the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

Biondi had six birdies in the final round to clinch his victory
Florida golfer Fred Biondi holds the champions trophy after winning the NCAA college men's...
Florida golfer Fred Biondi holds the champions trophy after winning the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WCJB) - The Florida men’s golf team earned second place as a team. Fred Biondi came into the final round within striking distance and jumped three spots to pull off the win.

Biondi came into the final round tied for third and down five strokes to three day leader, Ross Steelman from Georgia Tech. Biondi drilled six birdies and on the 14th hole, he hit the shot that tied him with Steelman. On the 17th hole, Steelman began to struggle as he watched his lead vanish into a tie with Biondi. Steelman shot back-to-back bogeys in the final two holes and ended his day with a 73. Biondi shot for par on 17 and 18 to become the winner of the championship.

Biondi shot a tournament best 67 on the day. He will join his team in the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon as Florida clinched one of the top eight spots with a 2-under, four strokes from North Carolina who shot a -6 as a squad.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

