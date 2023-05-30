Woman in Gainesville arrested after hit-and-run incident and spitting on an officer’s face

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after a hit-and-run incident in Gainesville Sunday night.

According to Gainesville Police officers, Janeequa Dewberry, 30, ran a red light while going north on North Main Street and hit another vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle told officers Dewberry fled because she is on probation.

While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Dewberry spit on an officer’s face, claiming she was trying to spit out the window.

She is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

