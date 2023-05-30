Woman in Gainesville arrested after hit-and-run incident and spitting on an officer’s face

While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Dewberry spit on an officer’s face, claiming she was trying to spit out the window.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after a hit-and-run incident in Gainesville Sunday night.

According to Gainesville Police officers, Janeequa Dewberry, 30, ran a red light while going north on North Main Street and hit another vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle told officers Dewberry fled because she is on probation.

TRENDING: Vietnam veterans honor fallen comrades at service in Cedar Key

While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Dewberry spit on an officer’s face, claiming she was trying to spit out the window.

She is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

A week ago, Alachua County school officials reported a burglary at a center off of Northeast...
Two Gainesville residents arrested after stealing power tools and pawning them
Police arrested Stephen Torres, 37, Sunday night on charges of child neglect and contributing...
Man from Gainesville arrested on child neglect charges
86-year-old Hawthorne woman hospitalized after being mauled by 2 dogs
Woman in Gainesville arrested after hit-and-run incident and spitting in an officer’s face