All smiles at Reichert House despite impending closure on final day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of controversy over financial troubles and leadership, the Reichert House is closing its doors.

However, staffers are still expecting to come to work tomorrow.

One staff member at the Reichert House said they are avoiding the world “closure” to describe the current situation.

Instead, staff are saying they will direct kids to other summer programs around Alachua County.

Staff say they have not yet been given a clear plan of what will happen, but they are expecting to come to work tomorrow.

“I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve been able to get really close to these boys and they call me all the time,” said Sue Riggins, whose worked as a chef there since it opened, “I’m like their other momma. I’m not the first momma I’m the second momma...They keep saying ‘oh y’all got to come to work tomorrow’ so I say ‘okay, yeah!’”

The program will no longer be funded with city dollars, as Mayor Harvey Ward has said in the past they can’t afford it.

“I love them,” said Riggins. “I love those boys--I got them from eight to 18, they even come back after 18. I see them going to other places, got good jobs and come back here to see us, to see Reichert House, see if it’s still here. We got a lot of them that come back. We’ve been great here.”

City manager Cynthia Curry has said they are working to find a non-profit organization to take over control of the Reichert House.

TV20 reached out to her for comment multiple times, but were only able to get answers through a staff member via e-mail.

As for the final day activities, they celebrated kids getting out of school with a bar-b-q and water balloons.

Despite the closure after 30 years, there was no shortage of smiles on the final day.

