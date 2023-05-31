CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/TMX)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A video from a car crash in Georgia is serving as a reminder of the importance of pulling over for emergency vehicles.

Body cam footage from a deputy in Georgia shows crews working the aftermath of a car accident.

Warning: The video in this story contains strong language.

However, another one happens immediately as a car hits the tow truck and goes airborne, about 120 feet in the air.

The deputy rushed to help the 21-year-old driver, who survived the accident.

A deputy was also injured by the flying debris.

The video is making its rounds on social media. Officials say it’s raising awareness of Georgia’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. That includes tow trucks.

Many states in the U.S. have similar laws.

