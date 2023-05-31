Concealed carry forum held by People Against Violence Enterprises

Beginning July first residents can carry their concealed firearms in public places without a permit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Worries over the state’s new concealed carry law prompted an online forum tonight that had Gainesville religious leaders asking if they can legally keep guns out of their churches.

Beginning July 1, residents can carry their concealed firearms in public places without a permit.

Gainesville Police Department’s Chief Lonnie Scott said churches can have rules about guns on their property but it would be tricky to ask whether someone is carrying a firearm.

“Now the problem is gonna be the enforcement. Who’s gonna go up to the person and say ‘are you armed?’ and ask them to leave. Who’s gonna feel comfortable doing that?”

Chief Lonnie Scott, GPD

The forum was sponsored by People Against Violence Enterprises.

Florida will no longer require a concealed weapons license, along with a mandatory background check and firearms training course.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners ending inmate fees as part of larger plan to reduce incarceration

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala
Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala
Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala
Concealed carry forum held by People Against Violence Enterprises
Ocala Police Department holds first-ever town hall to improve communication with deaf community