Concealed carry forum held by People Against Violence Enterprises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Worries over the state’s new concealed carry law prompted an online forum tonight that had Gainesville religious leaders asking if they can legally keep guns out of their churches.

Beginning July 1, residents can carry their concealed firearms in public places without a permit.

Gainesville Police Department’s Chief Lonnie Scott said churches can have rules about guns on their property but it would be tricky to ask whether someone is carrying a firearm.

“Now the problem is gonna be the enforcement. Who’s gonna go up to the person and say ‘are you armed?’ and ask them to leave. Who’s gonna feel comfortable doing that?”

The forum was sponsored by People Against Violence Enterprises.

Florida will no longer require a concealed weapons license, along with a mandatory background check and firearms training course.

