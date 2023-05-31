Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A construction project is underway at the intersection of SR 40 and US 441 in Ocala .
Ocala Police officials say the construction started Tuesday evening.
The road work is happening from 8:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. every night until Friday.
Part of the improvements will include the removal of overhead sign structures.
There are detours in place on US 27 and on SR 200.
TRENDING STORY: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts “near normal” 2023 hurricane season
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.