Diocese of St. Augustine holds funeral for bishop emeritus

Bishop Emeritus Victor Galeone
Bishop Emeritus Victor Galeone(Diocese of St. Augustine)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - The catholic diocese covering much of North Florida is mourning the loss of Bishop Emeritus Victor Galeone.

The 88-year-old served as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine. He died on Monday.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, 38 Cathedral Place, in St. Augustine.

Last year the diocese welcomed Bishop Erik Pohlmeier.

Prior to being appointed by the Pope back in May, Pohlmeier spent 24 years as a pastor in the diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas.

