Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill to create permanent music education kindergarten through 2nd grade

A pilot music program for some elementary schools in Gainesville got an upgrade and now has become permanent.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot music program for some elementary schools in Gainesville got an upgrade and now has become permanent.

With North Central Florida State Senator Keith Perry looking on, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday to create a permanent music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Pilot program schools were selected based on how close they were were to the University of Florida and Florida International University in Miami.

TRENDING: Concealed carry forum held by People Against Violence Enterprises

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced Island Grove Wine company as a...
Winery in Hawthorne one of the winners of the Agricultural-Environment Leadership Award
Winery in Hawthorne one of the winners of the Agricultural-Environment Leadership Award
Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill to create permanent music education kindergarten through 2nd grade
Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala
Construction project causes nightly road closures in Ocala