Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill to create permanent music education kindergarten through 2nd grade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot music program for some elementary schools in Gainesville got an upgrade and now has become permanent.

With North Central Florida State Senator Keith Perry looking on, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday to create a permanent music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Pilot program schools were selected based on how close they were were to the University of Florida and Florida International University in Miami.

