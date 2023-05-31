Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A book about friendship, adventure, and horses is making it way around Marion County elementary schools.
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you what the Black Stallion Reading Project is about.
RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.