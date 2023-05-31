Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project

A book about friendship, adventure, and horses is making it way around Marion County elementary schools.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A book about friendship, adventure, and horses is making it way around Marion County elementary schools.

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you what the Black Stallion Reading Project is about.

