House catches on fire in Northwest Ocala

On Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 5:56 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue's Engines 1, 3, and 4 Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 100 block of NW MLK Jr. Avenue where a structure fire was reported.(OFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 6 a.m. a single-story house on Northwest MLK Jr. Avenue caught fire. When they arrived, about half of the home was engulfed in flames.

The fire went from the back of the house into the attic and onto the roof. Crews confirmed the home was vacant and used water hoses to fight the fire.

TRENDING: Ocala man shoots at woman in parking lot of motel

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

