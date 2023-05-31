IQ Fiber announces expansion into Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is included in a $40 million fiber optic internet service expansion into North Central Florida.

The company IQ Fiber is headquartered in Jacksonville and currently has networks deployed across Duval, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

The foray into North Central Florida marks the company’s first expansion outside of that area. Construction on the Gainesville and Alachua County network will begin this summer.

TRENDING: All smiles at Reichert House despite impending closure on final day

“It has always been a policy priority of mine to extend broadband competition in our community,” said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, Jr. “I’m pleased to see IQ Fiber expanding into the Gainesville market, and I hope their presence here will create a variety of opportunities for all our neighbors.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.