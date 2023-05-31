IQ Fiber announces expansion into Gainesville

Sam Bazile is a fiber installation technician for IQ Fiber, a residential fiber-optic internet service provider expanding into Gainesville. IQ Fiber has announced plans to establish a satellite office here and hire over 30 new local employees to serve North Central Florida.(IQ Fiber)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 31, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is included in a $40 million fiber optic internet service expansion into North Central Florida.

The company IQ Fiber is headquartered in Jacksonville and currently has networks deployed across Duval, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

The foray into North Central Florida marks the company’s first expansion outside of that area. Construction on the Gainesville and Alachua County network will begin this summer.

“It has always been a policy priority of mine to extend broadband competition in our community,” said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, Jr. “I’m pleased to see IQ Fiber expanding into the Gainesville market, and I hope their presence here will create a variety of opportunities for all our neighbors.”

