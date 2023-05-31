Marion County deputies charge man already behind bars with battering a child

Marion County Jail booking photo for Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado, 23
Marion County Jail booking photo for Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado, 23(MCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was already facing child pornography charges in Marion County, was charged with sexual battery on a child.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado, 23, repeatedly abused a child during the summer of 2021. At the time, the victim was older than 12 but under 18.

Investigators say Garcia Rosado made the victim promise not to tell anybody about the abuse.

RELATED: Ocala man faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography following cyber tip

Detectives arrested Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado, 23, for 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

In March, Gabriel Rosado was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child porn after detectives received a cyber tip about pornography uploaded online.

On April 12, detectives learned about the abuse. They say due to the nature of the crimes, there may be additional victims of Gabriel Rosado.

