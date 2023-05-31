Ocala man shoots at woman in parking lot of motel

Marion County Jail booking photo of Connor Rypl, 25
Marion County Jail booking photo of Connor Rypl, 25(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after Marion County deputies say he chased a woman in the parking lot of a motel and shot at her.

Connor Rypl, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, firing a weapon in public, and destroying evidence, among others.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the Diner Bell Motel on South Williams Street on reports of a shooting.

The 911 caller told deputies a woman and Rypl got into an argument outside a room at the motel. He then began chasing the woman while wielding a gun. He fired off several shots in the victim’s direction.

Afterward, a witness says Rypl picked up his spent shell casings from the parking lot. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Marion County Jail.

