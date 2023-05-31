Ocala man shoots at woman in parking lot of motel
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after Marion County deputies say he chased a woman in the parking lot of a motel and shot at her.
Connor Rypl, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, firing a weapon in public, and destroying evidence, among others.
According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the Diner Bell Motel on South Williams Street on reports of a shooting.
The 911 caller told deputies a woman and Rypl got into an argument outside a room at the motel. He then began chasing the woman while wielding a gun. He fired off several shots in the victim’s direction.
Afterward, a witness says Rypl picked up his spent shell casings from the parking lot. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Marion County Jail.
