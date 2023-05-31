Ocala Police Department holds first-ever town hall to improve communication with deaf community

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of conversation, Ocala Police addressed improvements for communication amongst officers and the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The outreach was organized by the department and Hands Up Communications. Officials said the town hall is the first of it’s kind.

OPD officials are holding a town hall for the deaf or hard-of-hearing community to improve communication. I'll have a full report tonight at 10&11 on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/U0UhKyEApw — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) May 30, 2023

“These are important issues that they brought up, how do we interact with our police department, how de we remain safe while helping to keep police offer safe, how to we act in a traffic scene or a traffic stop or a traffic crash,” shared OPD Chief Mike Balken. “These are all important topics where all of us should be aware of.”

One resident, Ellen Faulkner said she was prepared in a traffic stop by obtaining an indicator on her drivers license that stated she is deaf.

“When the officer came back he gave me my drivers license, my registration and my insurance and then he gestured for me to slow down,” shared Faulkner. “He mouthed very carefully and slowly have a nice day and so obviously he figured I was deaf from my driver’s license.”

But many said that’s not always the case. George Blythe said his daughter who is deaf, was pulled over in Gainesville and in one instance had trouble.

“I rolled the window down and tried to explain officer she’s deaf she could not hear anything you’re saying,” shared Blythe. “And he didn’t hear it, he wouldn’t even listen to me, he said passenger you shut up I’m talking to the driver, and I kept saying she does not hear you.”

Officials went over protocol for being pulled over and how officers may identify those who are deaf. Chief Balken said they aim to host another town hall this year.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners ending inmate fees as part of larger plan to reduce incarceration

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.