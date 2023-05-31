Paige’s Kitchen: Hungarian Cucumber Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to finding the perfect side dish for your next barbeque, cucumbers are a solid choice.

And it’s even better if it’s a recipe that you can prepare ahead of time.

Paige’s husband joins us again to make another one of his mom’s Hungarian recipes in this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen. Some recipes take you back in time for the family’s Sunday dinner. That is especially true when it is one of your mom’s timeless recipes. That’s the case for Paige’s mother-in-law’s Hungarian Cucumber Salad. It’s best if you make it the night or morning before you plan on serving it.

A few helpful hints. Make sure you slice your cucumber and onions very thin. Using a mandolin can help with that task.

Also sweat the onions and cucumbers for at least 30 minutes. You can do that by sprinkling with salt and placing layers of paper towels on top to help remove moisture. Then pat dry. This will help the finished dish from becoming watery.

Ingredients

2 large English cucumbers sliced thin, about 3 cups worth

½ small red onion sliced very thin, about ⅓ cup worth

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

Spread cucumbers and onion on a paper towel-lined plate. season generously with salt and let rest for 30 minutes. Remove excess moisture. In a large bowl, stir together the sour cream, sugar, vinegar, parsley, and paprika. Add the cucumbers and onions and stir gently to mix throughout. Transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight; garnish with generous additional paprika before serving. If you plan on adding salt only do so right before serving.

