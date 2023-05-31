Suwannee County awarded $9.5 million for wastewater treatment plant

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is awarding $15 million to five rural communities for infrastructure. One of the recipients is Suwannee County.

The state is awarding Suwannee County $9.6 Million from the Rural Infrastructure Fund to construct a wastewater treatment plant and install collection lines. The project is expected to create 269 jobs.

The award is in conjunction with the $1.9 million awarded to the county from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund last August and more than $760,000 awarded last December from the Rural Infrastructure Fund.

“I am proud to announce that five rural Florida communities will be receiving awards to foster resiliency and economic growth,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These infrastructure investments will pave the way for new job opportunities and business growth for Floridians.”

Other projects awarded are:

Jackson County ($3,375,600) – to extend water and wastewater lines to a project site and construct two stormwater treatment ponds to support the site’s development and create up to 150 jobs and $27 million in capital investment.

City of Macclenny ($1,173,000) – to complete critical improvements and upgrades to the City of Macclenny’s deteriorating water treatment plant at Northeast Florida State Hospital to create 40 new jobs and $22 million in capital investments.

City of Fort Meade ($969,900) – to make stormwater improvements in the city’s historic downtown commercial corridor to reduce flooding and improve stormwater management to retain jobs and draw new businesses to the area.

City of Umatilla ($482,500) – to provide increased water and sewer service capacity to the Umatilla Industrial Park to create 10 new jobs and provide $12 million in capital investment.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, “the purpose of the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) Grant is to facilitate the planning, preparing and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities which will encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies. The RIF program is intended to facilitate access of rural communities to infrastructure funding programs, such as those offered by the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant, United States Department of Agriculture - Rural Development, and the United States Department of Commerce - Economic Development Administration.”

