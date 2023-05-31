‘They’re not all good’: MCSO gives safety and crime presentation to residents

By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Billy Woods with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office gave a safety presentation to community members.

Woods attended an event held by the Women’s Council of Realtors in Ocala Wednesday morning.

“It was just something that went into my email,” said attendee Andrea Proeber. “I really want to hear from him and hear what he has to say about what’s going on.”

The sheriff explained several departments at the MCSO and what they entail, plus recent crimes in the county, such as the Ocklawaha murders.

Sheriff Woods said the state’s population is continuously growing, including North Central Florida. He told TV20 more than 200 people are moving to Marion County each week.

“If you got a population growth that’s that rapid and that huge, and your crime is still declining or staying flat, it tells you a lot because all the new people that come, they’re not all good,” said Sheriff Woods.

Woods said he’s working on building his team to keep the community safe, but with more people coming, it can be a challenge.

“This population growth, what we have in Marion County, it has surpassed me,” said Woods. “The amount of deputies I have servicing the community, it has surpassed me.”

Attendees watched the presentation, asked questions and listened to safety advice. They were told to trust their instinct if they’re unsure about a situation, always keep your eyes on your surroundings, and stay alert.

Guests told TV20 they appreciated learning about the sheriff’s office’s initiatives this summer.

“I was trying to get as many pictures as I could because I’m just so excited to share this information, it’s great,” said Proeber.

