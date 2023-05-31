UF men’s golf team defeats Virginia, Florida State to earn berth in NCAA championship match

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCJB) -It took extra holes, but the Florida men’s golf team made the wait worth it, securing a spot in the NCAA championship finals with a dramatic 3-2 win over rival Florida State in Tuesday’s semifinals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Trailing two points to none in the best-of-five match play format, the Gators rallied for the final three team points to advance. Florida needed two wins on Tuesday to reach Wednesday’s championship against Georgia Tech.

In the semis against the Seminoles, singles wins by Fred Biondi (1 up) and John DuBois (1 up) evened the match, 2-2, setting the stage for the match between UF’s Ricky Castillo and FSU’s Brett Roberts to be decisive. Tied after 18 holes, the match wasn’t decided until the third extra hole, where Castillo sank a birdie putt to win the match and break the tie in the team score, 3-2.

The matchup against the Seminoles followed the Gators’ first win of the day, when Florida held off Virginia, 3-2 in the match play quarterfinals. Against UVA, UF received victories by DuBois (3&2), Castillo (4&3), and Yuxin Lin (1 up) to advance. Lin’s victory was also dramatic. He was three down through 11 holes, but rallied and took his first lead of the match with a birdie on the 17th hole.

The championship match against the Yellow Jackets is set for 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Florida will be going after its fifth NCAA team title, but its first since 2001, and its first since the advent of the current match play format, which started in 2009.

