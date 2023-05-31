UF men’s golf team defeats Virginia, Florida State to earn berth in NCAA championship match

Quarterfinal and semifinal victories send UF to Wednesday’s championship finals
Ricky Castillo, of Florida, watches after hitting from the 17th fairway during an NCAA golf...
Ricky Castillo, of Florida, watches after hitting from the 17th fairway during an NCAA golf tournament, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCJB) -It took extra holes, but the Florida men’s golf team made the wait worth it, securing a spot in the NCAA championship finals with a dramatic 3-2 win over rival Florida State in Tuesday’s semifinals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Trailing two points to none in the best-of-five match play format, the Gators rallied for the final three team points to advance. Florida needed two wins on Tuesday to reach Wednesday’s championship against Georgia Tech.

In the semis against the Seminoles, singles wins by Fred Biondi (1 up) and John DuBois (1 up) evened the match, 2-2, setting the stage for the match between UF’s Ricky Castillo and FSU’s Brett Roberts to be decisive. Tied after 18 holes, the match wasn’t decided until the third extra hole, where Castillo sank a birdie putt to win the match and break the tie in the team score, 3-2.

The matchup against the Seminoles followed the Gators’ first win of the day, when Florida held off Virginia, 3-2 in the match play quarterfinals. Against UVA, UF received victories by DuBois (3&2), Castillo (4&3), and Yuxin Lin (1 up) to advance. Lin’s victory was also dramatic. He was three down through 11 holes, but rallied and took his first lead of the match with a birdie on the 17th hole.

The championship match against the Yellow Jackets is set for 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Florida will be going after its fifth NCAA team title, but its first since 2001, and its first since the advent of the current match play format, which started in 2009.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Florida golfer Fred Biondi holds the champions trophy after winning the NCAA college men's...
UF’s Fred Biondi wins the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
Russell Report: Is the Florida Baseball team winning the SEC a sign of things to come?
Russell Report: Is the Florida Baseball team winning the SEC a sign of things to come?
Florida during the national anthem before an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
UF baseball team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament; Gators play Florida A&M on Friday
Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Gator baseball team falls in the SEC Tournament semifinals vs Vanderbilt, 11-6