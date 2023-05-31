Winery in Hawthorne one of the winners of the Agricultural-Environment Leadership Award

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A winery in Hawthorne is one of the winners of the Agricultural-Environment Leadership Award.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced Island Grove Wine company as a recipient of the award.

Simpson says the company’s management practices, organic production, and drip soil water conservation techniques are some of the reasons why they were chosen to win.

Island Grove has locations in Putnam, Alachua, and in DeSoto counties.

